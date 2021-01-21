Dothan's Wallace College chosen as finalist in U.S. Rethink Adult Education challenge

Dothan’s Wallace Community College is competing with 94 other finalists across the U.S. to win funding for adult education students to participate in a new maintenance technician program.
The U.S. Department of Education launched the “Rethink Adult Education Challenge” in September 2020 to grow pre-apprenticeship opportunities for lifelong learners through $250,000 and $100,000 awards.
Wallace has plans to launch its new Basic Maintenance Technician (BMT) program in June 2021 and federal funding will help adult education learners get access to resources to help them be successful in the program.
“It’s a win-win for everyone in our region,” Director of Workforce Development Joe Johnson said. “Identifying the BMT program for us is an obvious choice because of the training it will entail. There is a huge need in our region (for maintenance technicians).”
In the southeast region, there are a large number maintenance and repair jobs at food processing plants, distribution centers, and manufacturers.
Funding adult education students in the BMT program would help bring more individuals into the regional workforce and provide employers with a talent pipeline.
Wallace’s Adult Education Program typically helps students who primarily don’t have a high school diploma or G.E.D., said Barbara Steger, Director of Adult Education. The program helps those students attain their GED or diploma by providing resources and providing counseling services through a career coach.
The BMT program is an “intensive” 12-week pre-apprenticeship program with night classes that prepare students to enter the workforce upon successful completion with up to five industry recognized credentials they can earn throughout the course.
Students will learn AC/DC electrical fundamentals, industrial motor controls, programmable logic controls, mechanical principles, and troubleshooting.
At the end of the course, students can also take five learning assessment exams to earn up to 15 college credit hours to go toward the requirements for the Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship Program.
Another part of the proposal is a “Second Chance Program,” which gives parolees an opportunity to gain valuable education and job training skills. Qualified participants are given multiple pathways based upon assessment of educational level with the opportunity to qualify for a full-time skilled position.
Dothan’s Wallace College was one of 95 finalists chosen out of 203 U.S. colleges that submitted proposals for the Rethink challenge.
During the second stage of the challenge that starts in February, finalists have access to selected materials and digital resources to help them develop detailed program proposals.
A judging panel will review the Stage 2 proposals and select one grand-prize winner and up to five runners-up. The challenge will award $250,000 to the grand-prize winner, and up to five runners up will each receive at least $100,000.