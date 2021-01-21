Dothan's Wallace College chosen as finalist in U.S. Rethink Adult Education challenge

The BMT program is an “intensive” 12-week pre-apprenticeship program with night classes that prepare students to enter the workforce upon successful completion with up to five industry recognized credentials they can earn throughout the course.

Students will learn AC/DC electrical fundamentals, industrial motor controls, programmable logic controls, mechanical principles, and troubleshooting.

At the end of the course, students can also take five learning assessment exams to earn up to 15 college credit hours to go toward the requirements for the Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Apprenticeship Program.

Another part of the proposal is a “Second Chance Program,” which gives parolees an opportunity to gain valuable education and job training skills. Qualified participants are given multiple pathways based upon assessment of educational level with the opportunity to qualify for a full-time skilled position.

Dothan’s Wallace College was one of 95 finalists chosen out of 203 U.S. colleges that submitted proposals for the Rethink challenge.

During the second stage of the challenge that starts in February, finalists have access to selected materials and digital resources to help them develop detailed program proposals.

A judging panel will review the Stage 2 proposals and select one grand-prize winner and up to five runners-up. The challenge will award $250,000 to the grand-prize winner, and up to five runners up will each receive at least $100,000.

