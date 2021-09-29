Hundreds flock to Wiregrass job fair looking for work

Hundreds of job-seekers walked through the doors of the Dothan Civic Center on Wednesday looking for work opportunities from over 85 area employers eager to oblige.
Employers representing industries in healthcare, education, manufacturing, banking, transportation, food service, government, real estate and security attended the Wiregrass Area Job Fair in search of individuals looking to fill a large and varied assortment of open positions.
Chris Zuber, regional vice president for Kelly Education Services, was sitting in a mobile information booth outside of the Civic Center as representatives answered questions to prospective employees.
Kelly Education Services staffs many local school systems with temporary teachers, custodians, lunchroom workers, and classroom aides, including at Dothan City Schools, Ozark City Schools and Houston County Schools, among others.
“We’re actually here today trying to attract talent and really people who maybe not have thought about a career in education,” Zuber said. “We work with a lot of different schools so there’s never a shortage of opportunities.”
Many long-term and daily positions are open as the demand for substitutes has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zuber said there are around 600 absences a day in the Wiregrass area.
Many school systems have increased the starting pay for substitutes as a result. In the Wiregrass, the pay starts at $70 per school day, but varies depending on the school system.
“We’ve talked to some really great people so far, very impressed with the turnout here,” Zuber said.
Other employers had many open positions as well in areas that are experiencing critical labor shortages.
Thomas Thompson, operations manager for DSI Services, said the company had over 20 open positions and was offering incentives to stay competitive in the market.
“We’re looking for security for a multiplicity of different job posts from access control to reception work, so it just depends on what you’re looking for and what you need. We do it all,” Thompson said.
DSI received a lot of interest from people looking to get hired as the company, like many others across the country, struggles with recruiting and retaining its workforce.
“It’s difficult, and difficulty with people that show up one day and then they’ll show up the next. It is a problem. You know the wages are competitive with the labor market but for whatever reason, people jump job-to-job,” Thompson said.
To be more competitive, the company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus to new employees and a $200 referral bonus. Thompson said the job fair was successful in finding many people interested in working at DSI.
Borden Dairy Company’s Dothan branch was on-site looking to fill a critical shortage of Class A CDL drivers.
Transportation manager John Barrett said the branch has 13 open driver positions. If the branch were fully-staffed, it would have 36 drivers.
Overtime costs and the cost to hire outside carriers are causing the price of goods to increase, Barrett said. Borden had little luck at the event finding experienced drivers, but met several people interested in open maintenance mechanic positions.
The event was jointly sponsored by Southeast AlabamaWorks!, the Dothan Area and Headland chambers of commerce, and the City of Dothan.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.