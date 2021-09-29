Hundreds flock to Wiregrass job fair looking for work

Many school systems have increased the starting pay for substitutes as a result. In the Wiregrass, the pay starts at $70 per school day, but varies depending on the school system.

“We’ve talked to some really great people so far, very impressed with the turnout here,” Zuber said.

Other employers had many open positions as well in areas that are experiencing critical labor shortages.

Thomas Thompson, operations manager for DSI Services, said the company had over 20 open positions and was offering incentives to stay competitive in the market.

“We’re looking for security for a multiplicity of different job posts from access control to reception work, so it just depends on what you’re looking for and what you need. We do it all,” Thompson said.

DSI received a lot of interest from people looking to get hired as the company, like many others across the country, struggles with recruiting and retaining its workforce.

“It’s difficult, and difficulty with people that show up one day and then they’ll show up the next. It is a problem. You know the wages are competitive with the labor market but for whatever reason, people jump job-to-job,” Thompson said.