Honey Bee Tees creating a new home in downtown Dothan

She hopes to have the new space open before Christmas.

Stickler, who has a degree in marketing from Auburn University, started Honey Bee Tees in the fall of 2010. She started small, selling simple, screen-printed shirts online from home. Eventually, she had to take on employees and move to a commercial space on Honeysuckle Road, although there’s not even a sign for the business. Now, she’s ready for the next step.

“It feels really good,” Stickler said of how far the business has come. “I think finally I have come to terms with this is a legit business and it’s time to get a legit building and a legit location and let people know this is a legit operation.”

A mother of four, her original goal was to do something that allowed her to stay home with her young children, who now range from 7 to 16 years old.

“I was looking for a way to work from home and be creative and have a creative outlet,” Stickler said. “I had children that were at the ages where they were going to preschool and we really wanted playschool-type clothes – play clothes that they wear to school that were cute but comfortable and casual.”