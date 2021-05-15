Honey Bee Tees creating a new home in downtown Dothan

Darby Stickler has big plans for the building at 158 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan.
An artist rendering shows black and white striped canopies and a gray stucco storefront with globe lighting. A bright yellow door with glass will open into Honey Bee Tees, the online T-shirt business Stickler started 10 years ago.
For the time being, the business is still online-only. But when Honey Bee Tees moves into its new space downtown later this year, there will be a small retail shop for people to come and see the merchandise in person.
But in the meantime, there’s still a lot of work to do.
Before Stickler bought the building, which was previously The District nightclub, it had been vacant for five years. Wood had rotted, including a large beam over a gated courtyard entrance, and rodents had pretty much made themselves at home. Stickler plans to transform the nightclub setting into a retail store as well as Honey Bee Tees’ business offices and warehousing for inventory. That front courtyard visible from Foster Street will become an outdoor break room for employees. A glass A-framed entrance will lead from the courtyard into the business offices.
Despite all the work the building needs, Stickler has found a few treasures – such as the original honeycomb-shaped flooring in what will be the retail store.
She hopes to have the new space open before Christmas.
Stickler, who has a degree in marketing from Auburn University, started Honey Bee Tees in the fall of 2010. She started small, selling simple, screen-printed shirts online from home. Eventually, she had to take on employees and move to a commercial space on Honeysuckle Road, although there’s not even a sign for the business. Now, she’s ready for the next step.
“It feels really good,” Stickler said of how far the business has come. “I think finally I have come to terms with this is a legit business and it’s time to get a legit building and a legit location and let people know this is a legit operation.”
A mother of four, her original goal was to do something that allowed her to stay home with her young children, who now range from 7 to 16 years old.
“I was looking for a way to work from home and be creative and have a creative outlet,” Stickler said. “I had children that were at the ages where they were going to preschool and we really wanted playschool-type clothes – play clothes that they wear to school that were cute but comfortable and casual.”
At the time, she found children’s tees sold in national retailers to be somewhat obnoxious with loud colors and phrases that didn’t suit children – or at least not her children.
“I just wanted something simple, but I wanted it screen-printed; I didn’t want it embroidered,” Stickler said. “So, I thought, well, I’m going to create five or six designs and find a screen printer who will screen print these designs on shirts for me.”
It was harder than she thought it would be to find a screen printer willing to print children’s and toddler-sized shirts. Stickler initially used a printer in Austin, Texas, who had a small screen print operation in their garage. As the business grew, she eventually found local printers for Honey Bee Tees.
A family blogger, Stickler tapped into her blog audience and found an eager customer base. The initial line of Honey Bee Tees was an instant hit among the other moms that followed Stickler’s blog.
The designs were truly simple – a dog, a tractor, an old truck, a camper.
“The original designs are all still in circulation,” Stickler said. “They’re just timeless. And that’s what we try to do. We try to create designs that are timeless, that you can use for each child and it’s not trendy and doesn’t go out of style.”
Today, Honey Bee Tees primarily uses Comfort Colors for its T-shirts. The company has branched into rash guards, baby items, UPF shirts and adult sizes. But, Stickler said, their bread and butter is still the children’s T-shirts. They do both wholesale and retail orders and print the spirit shirts for Providence Christian School and Houston Academy.
Wholesale orders have gone around the country. The tees are popular in small boutiques and are a big hit with small-town pharmacies.
“We love pharmacies because they have great gift shops,” Stickler said.
Today, there are five on staff, including Stickler. They’re all mothers and grandmothers. As the owner, Stickler tries to keep in mind the reason she started selling T-shirts in the first place – to be at home with her family when she needed to be. And she wants her employees to have that same benefit.
The work gets done, but nobody misses a kid’s ballgame or a day with their grandchildren because of a T-shirt.
“It’s a very laidback environment,” Stickler said. “Family’s first – you have a field trip or a sick kid. Selling T-shirts is very fun. It should not ever be stressful. This is not chemotherapy. Nobody’s life depends on this.”
