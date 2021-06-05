Parsons put love of art into Untrained Edit

Erin Merrill is a local artist and an elementary school teacher. She’s leasing space from The Untrained Edit studios to do her art and is also teaching some of the art classes offered.

Like other artists, Merrill has put her art on Instagram but has never really enjoyed the self-promotion aspect of that. Merrill said she likes having Parsons behind her, advocating for her art.

“That’s what’s so good about The Untrained Edit for artists because we don’t have to do that side; we don’t have to do the administrative side, which first of all, I’m not any good at,” Merrill said. “I don’t want to sit around and constantly push myself. I want to be able to paint or try new things.”

And it’s not just adult artists whose works are sold by The Untrained Edit. The gallery features the anthropomorphic art of John Martin Stickler, who turns 13 this year, as well as works of other young artists.

An artist’s talent, Parsons said, shouldn’t be judged based on age or years of experience. Buying work by emerging artists allows people to find distinctive pieces without paying higher prices more experienced artists may charge for their work, Parsons said.

“Talent isn’t defined by age and creativity is not defined by age,” Parsons said. “I find that young artists tend to be less critical of themselves and they’re freer and more open to not having to stay inside the lines. I wanted to give them some exposure. I love that they found their talent at such a young age, and I want to help them with that.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

