Mark Dunning Industries getting primetime attention on Fox Business Network

Fox Business Network is putting a spotlight on the inner workings of Dothan’s Mark Dunning Industries in a new program called “How America Works.”

The hour-long episode on FBN Prime narrated by former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe, who is the executive producer of the show, follows a crew of waste management workers as they capture a day in the life of taking out the trash, according to the network’s description of the episode.

“But with a staff shortage upon them – and the same tight deadlines as ever – keeping America’s streets clean today with be a taller than usual order,” the description reads.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. C.T. on Monday night.

“How America Works,” which premiered on Sept. 20, showcases many individuals who work around-the-clock to keep America’s infrastructure in working order.

Rowe has been an advocate for the nation’s unsung heroes with successful shows as Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” and “After the Catch.”

In 2008, he founded the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, which awards scholarships to students pursuing careers in the skilled trade industry. Additionally, he’s voiced numerous documentaries and in 2011, testified before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee about the skilled labor workforce and in 2014, testified in front of the House Committee on Natural Resources. A bestselling author, Rowe has penned several titles, including “The Way I Heard It” and “Profoundly Disconnected, A True Confession from Mike Rowe.”