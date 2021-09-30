Ozark man arrested on drug trafficking charges

OZARK — An Ozark man was arrested when officers with Alabama’s Drug and Enforcement Task Force searched his house and found narcotics during a drug investigation.

Shelton Andrews, 39, was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Members of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Region B ADETF executed a search warrant at 1161 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. on Tuesday following an extensive investigation for the distribution of narcotics.

During the search, approximately 162 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of heroin, nine grams of ecstasy, 88 grams of hydrocodone, 10 grams of cocaine, and 100 grams of marijuana was located.

Andrews is currently being held in the Dale County Jail.

ALEA’s SBI Region B ADETF comprises Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.