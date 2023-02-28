OZARK — The Ozark City Schools' Eagle Espresso student-run coffee shop opened for business in the OCS Career Academy building on the Carroll High School campus with an official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

Business and civic leaders, OCS board of education members, a bevy of beauty queens and OCS career academy students gathered on the academy entrance steps as OCS Career Tech Education Director Casey Moore, CHS Principal Dr. Charles Corbitt Jr. and Layla Ard, Eagle Espresso general manager and CHS Future Business Leaders of America vice president, cut the red ribbon with oversized shears marking the opening of the student-run retail shop.

The idea for the retail store was the brainchild of OCS CTE Business Teacher Derek Jones, Moore said. “He wanted to have a lab experience for the business students so we put our heads together, along with input from the students, and that’s what you see here today,” Moore said. “This is a business lab, with a true business environment, where the students can actually run a business in this simulated workplace.”

“The whole mission was not only to teach students but to align it with career tech education goals,” Jones said. “The students have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.”

Initially, the coffee shop will be open only for CHS students and employees, Moore said. “The hope is that we will be open in the fall for the general public. The coffee shop will also have CHS merchandise for sale.

“A very momentous occasion,” OCS Superintendent Reeivice Girtman called the grand opening. “We are very excited for the opportunity it is going to give to our students.”

“As far as business partners go, they don’t come any better than Damen Dennis,” Moore said about the owner of The Bean Bro “who has coached the students in every aspect of the business from developing a business plan to brewing coffee to serving as the official taste tester.”

“The community has been really good to us so it’s just right to give back to the community,” Dennis said. “It has been a great experience working with these students; they have been so respectful and eager to learn.

“And, in reality, I have a store to run so I’m looking at these students as potential future employees,” he added.

“I have loved every minute of being able to start the first coffee shop on this campus,” said Ard. “It’s surreal to see all of the hard work finally come to life.”

“With February named as official Career and Technical Education Month, it was only appropriate to officially cut the ribbon on the newest Ozark City Schools Career Academies’ project in February,” Moore said. “This has truly been a team effort.”