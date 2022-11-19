 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Toys for Tots hosted by West Gate merchants Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

ENTERPRISE — The Christmas season officially kicked off Saturday as veterans’ motorcycle groups rode into Westgate Shopping Center bearing gifts for the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots Program.

Hosted by the West Gate merchants, the annual toy drive is held in conjunction with the shopping center’s annual Christmas Open House. “Shop local and save money” was the theme of the event that included music from local performers, a visit from the Whoville characters, giveaways, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.

Marine Corps Maj. Bill Cox, coordinator for Wiregrass Toys for Tots, was joined by Marine Corps Sgt. Baylen Jones to collect the toys for the program that was founded 75 years ago by a Marine Corps major in California. Cox said that Wiregrass Toys for Tots covers five counties in the Wiregrass and coordinates with 12 agencies in those counties to bring toys to the children each year. The goal is to serve between 2,300 and 2,600 children each year, Cox said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

The student loan debt plan is on hold, again, and no one knows when (or if) it's coming. What could this mean for you?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Cecilia Clark, a Student Loans Expert with Nerd Wallet, to learn why this newest hold on the program, could take awhile, the 3 things you need to know about and prepare for right now, including making your loan payments again in the New Year.

The latest from Cecilia at NerdWallet:

More episodes on debt:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story

Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story

In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert