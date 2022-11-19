Toys for Tots hosted by West Gate merchants Saturday

ENTERPRISE — The Christmas season officially kicked off Saturday as veterans’ motorcycle groups rode into Westgate Shopping Center bearing gifts for the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots Program.
Hosted by the West Gate merchants, the annual toy drive is held in conjunction with the shopping center’s annual Christmas Open House. “Shop local and save money” was the theme of the event that included music from local performers, a visit from the Whoville characters, giveaways, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.
Marine Corps Maj. Bill Cox, coordinator for Wiregrass Toys for Tots, was joined by Marine Corps Sgt. Baylen Jones to collect the toys for the program that was founded 75 years ago by a Marine Corps major in California. Cox said that Wiregrass Toys for Tots covers five counties in the Wiregrass and coordinates with 12 agencies in those counties to bring toys to the children each year. The goal is to serve between 2,300 and 2,600 children each year, Cox said.