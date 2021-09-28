 Skip to main content
West Main Street to temporarily close lane for construction activity
West Main Street to temporarily close lane for construction activity

Construction activities requiring the westbound lane along West Main Street (U.S. Highway 84 West) to be closed will begin Wednesday, according to a City of Dothan statement.

Utility work at Lena Street will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday and last through Thursday at 10 a.m. Traffic will flow in one westbound lane and two eastbound lanes along West Main Street to accommodate this week.

Motorists should use caution when travelling this area.

