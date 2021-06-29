Cam Newton feeding his focus from detractors

Newton started 15 games, missing one contest on reserve/COVID-19, as the Patriots posted a 7-9 record for their first losing season since 2000 and their first without a playoff berth since 2008.

Newton signed a second one-year contract with New England this offseason, and after drafting Jones, Patriots coach Bill Belichick reaffirmed Newton as starting QB – at least until Jones or 2020 backup Jarrett Stidham, another former Auburn signal-caller, could push him out of the lineup.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said in April. “At whatever time Jarrett or Mac are ready to challenge or compete, we’ll see how that goes.”

Newton has never been a backup in the NFL. He’s started all but one of the 140 regular-season and seven postseason games in which he’s played. In the one non-start, Newton sat out one offensive snap for not wearing a tie for a road trip to Seattle. After Derek Anderson threw an interception on the game’s first play, Newton entered the game on the Panthers’ second possession.

Whitfield asked Newton about his mental process when pursuing his goals.