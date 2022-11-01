Car intentionally driven into Dothan crowd on Halloween; shots fired during investigation

A Dothan woman was charged on Halloween night after someone intentionally drove a vehicle into a crowd, injuring three people, police said.

At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Tuskegee Street in Martin Homes to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. While officers attended the victim, who suffered lower leg injuries, a crowd gathered and became unruly. Several shots were fired in the area, contributing to the unrest, according to a police news release.

The suspect’s vehicle had struck a front porch and was unoccupied when police arrived, but in the midst of the disorderly crowd, a woman was seen attempting to remove items from the vehicle. She was told to stop by police, and then charged officers and was placed in the back of a patrol car, which she vandalized before being pepper-sprayed.

Three victims were transported to the hospital with injuries from having been hit by the suspect’s vehicle. One victim had been holding a one-year-old child when struck; the child was unharmed.

Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with obstructing a government operation, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the driver of the vehicle and the person or persons responsible for the gunshots.