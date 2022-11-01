 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Car intentionally driven into Dothan crowd on Halloween; shots fired during investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Ariyan Tranice McCoy

Ariyan Tranice McCoy

A Dothan woman was charged on Halloween night after someone intentionally drove a vehicle into a crowd, injuring three people, police said.

At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Tuskegee Street in Martin Homes to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. While officers attended the victim, who suffered lower leg injuries, a crowd gathered and became unruly. Several shots were fired in the area, contributing to the unrest, according to a police news release.

The suspect’s vehicle had struck a front porch and was unoccupied when police arrived, but in the midst of the disorderly crowd, a woman was seen attempting to remove items from the vehicle. She was told to stop by police, and then charged officers and was placed in the back of a patrol car, which she vandalized before being pepper-sprayed.

Three victims were transported to the hospital with injuries from having been hit by the suspect’s vehicle. One victim had been holding a one-year-old child when struck; the child was unharmed.

People are also reading…

Ariyan Tranice McCoy, 19, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with obstructing a government operation, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and third-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the driver of the vehicle and the person or persons responsible for the gunshots.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

UAB physicians say Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID

Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases. Children’s of Alabama hospital reported they are at full capacity. Nationwide, an estimated 75% of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert