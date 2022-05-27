Carver Ninth Grade Academy hosts Science Fair summer camp

Students of Dothan City Schools that will be in grades 8 through 12 in the next coming school year have been invited to participate in a two-week Science Fair summer camp.

The summer camp will be hosted by Carver Ninth Grade Academy starting June 13 and ending on June 23. The summer camp will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. and ending at 11:45 a.m. for Beginning on Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

“These two weeks will be a wonderful opportunity for students to dive deep into the scientific method and fully grasp the process,” said Lisa Peacock, a Science lead teacher and camp organizer.

This summer camp gives students the possibility of a head start before the upcoming school year begins. Students from Dothan City School reportedly advanced from their local schools' science fairs to as far as the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair ASEF with students winning a variety amount of “special awards.”

The Science Fair Summer Camp is open to all rising 8th Graders from Dothan Preparatory Academy and any students who plan to attend Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School in the new school year. Transportation will not be provided for students attending.

Students who are interested may sign up through one of their science teachers or their school’s front office. Please contact your child’s school for further details or questions.