 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carver Ninth Grade Academy hosts Science Fair summer camp

  • Updated
  • 0
carver science fair

Students of Dothan City Schools that will be in grades 8 through 12 in the next coming school year have been invited to participate in a two-week Science Fair summer camp. 

The summer camp will be hosted by Carver Ninth Grade Academy starting June 13 and ending on June 23. The summer camp will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. and ending at 11:45 a.m. for Beginning on Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

“These two weeks will be a wonderful opportunity for students to dive deep into the scientific method and fully grasp the process,” said Lisa Peacock, a Science lead teacher and camp organizer.

This summer camp gives students the possibility of a head start before the upcoming school year begins. Students from Dothan City School reportedly advanced from their local schools' science fairs to as far as the Alabama Science and Engineering Fair ASEF with students winning a variety amount of “special awards.”

The Science Fair Summer Camp is open to all rising 8th Graders from Dothan Preparatory Academy and any students who plan to attend Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School in the new school year. Transportation will not be provided for students attending.

People are also reading…

Students who are interested may sign up through one of their science teachers or their school’s front office. Please contact your child’s school for further details or questions.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Houston County Election Results

Houston County Election Results

Here are the unofficial election results from Houston County Tuesday night. These vote totals are unofficial and will be canvassed. The outsta…

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert