Two Ashford men have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a Dothan man early Sunday morning, according to Dothan police.
A 48-year-old man was found dead in a Mauldin Drive residence early Sunday morning in what Dothan Police are describing as a murder, according…
ENTERPRISE—Two occupants of a home here were pulled out of the residence by a neighbor Sunday afternoon before first responders arrived, accor…
Six juveniles have been arrested in the Saturday assault and robbery of another juvenile at the Dothan Pavilion.
On Saturday evening, Dothan police responded to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, according t…
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evac…
Residents of a Dothan neighborhood see a proposed liquor store as a threat to their safety and well-being, while the business owners say they …
It’s a puzzle
Abbeville Chr. 29, Hooper 0
Rashawn Miller scored on a 2-yard run on 4th-and-2 with two minutes left to give Slocomb an 18-13 Class 4A, Region 2 win over Geneva Friday ni…
