City of Eufaula crowns 2021 queens

The 2021 City of Eufaula queens were crowned on Saturday, May 29 at the Eufaula Auditorium.

For the next year, the girls will represent the city and their schools at parades, ribbon cuttings and other town events.

The 2021 queens are: Miss Eufaula Kallie Weathers; Teen Miss Eufaula Ella Grace Bradley; Junior Miss Eufaula Juliana Jackson; Petite Miss Eufaula Caylee Horne; Little Miss Eufaula J’La Jackson; and Tiny Miss Eufaula Merritt Herring.

As Little Miss and Miss Eufaula, Weathers and Jackson will compete in the National Peanut Festival Pageant in Dothan in October.

In order to compete in one of the categories, a potential contestant must reside in Eufaula or attend Eufaula City Schools, The Lakeside School or Parkview Christian School.

Tiny Miss contestants must be 4, 5 or 6 years old at the time of the pageant. Petite Miss contestants must be at least 7 years old and in the first, second, third or fourth grade. Junior Miss contestants must be fifth, sixth or seventh grade. Teen Miss contestants must be in eighth, ninth or tenth.

The annual event is organized by the Eufaula Service League.