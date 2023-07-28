A Tuskegee woman who has lost a childhood friend to violence will share her personal story Saturday, Aug. 5 at the annual Take a Stand Against Violence event at Christian Care Ministries.

Nakia Grimmett of Tuskegee is one of the people who will speak at the event to spread awareness. After April’s mass shooting in downtown Dadeville took four lives and injured 32 others, Grimmett felt led to reach out to the youth and share the impact losing a close friend has had on her life.

Grimmett lost Tashina Davis to gun violence in October 2017. Grimmett and Davis were at a nightclub in Lanett to see the Atlanta-based rapper Lil’ Baby when shooting broke out. Seven people were injured and two were killed, including 28-year-old Davis.

“Over the years, it’s changed my life drastically, because I was there,” Grimmett said.

Grimmett and Davis had been friends since they were 13 years old. They graduated together from Opelika High School in 2007.

Grimmett didn’t go with Davis to the nightclub that night, but she knew she was going to be there to see the rapper too. She said the nightclub was crowded and there was a long waiting line to get in.

“One minute, we’re listening to music in there and everybody’s dancing, socializing and doing what you do at a party. Next thing I know, we’re ducking down and people are running out of the building screaming,” Grimmett said.

When shots were fired, Grimmett said she got knocked to the ground, and she saw shoes on the floor left behind during the chaos.

“The DJ and a few people that was on the stage was still there, and one guy called me over to come get behind the couch,” she said. “We had to wait for the shooting to stop just so we could escape the building.”

Once she thought it was safe, she left her hiding place. She’d lost the people she came with, but she ran outside to find her car.

“When we escaped the building, they were still shooting on the outside. It was like they had no remorse. They just were shooting,” Grimmett said.

Grimmett was heading down a hill by the railroad tracks and saw Davis. They talked briefly then went their separate ways, she said. Grimmett continued heading towards her car while trying to call the friends she came with.

“I’m calling them on the phone and next thing you know you hear shots again, and I kneel down by the railroad track on the opposite side of the road,” she said.

When her friends made it to Grimmett’s car, they told her a girl was killed at the top of the street. Grimmett said she thought Davis had already left. She didn’t find out her friend was the one who was killed until she got home.

“Hearing that news really changed me,” Grimmett said.

She wondered why she’d lived. She didn’t want to eat and couldn’t sleep. When she slept, she dreamed about that night.

“You tend to have a question like, ‘what if it was you?’ It makes you feel some type of way because here you are still here able to love your loved ones and your kids and hers is missing her,” Grimmett said.

Over the years, she said she found a daily routine of praying, writing in a journal and listening to music that helped things start to get a little easier. Her goal is to not live in fear.

“I just feel like I’ve been holding this in for a long time of how it affected me,” Grimmett said. “I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety behind it because I didn’t want anyone to think, ‘she just wants some attention or is trying to just play on the situation’.”

After the recent mass shooting in Dadeville, Grimmett said she felt the need to speak up and address gun violence. One of her cousins was wounded at the Dadeville birthday party.

“It’s really hitting hard in our youth these days and I feel that they’re lacking the proper guidance,” she said.

Grimmett said she wants to help the kids who have also lost friends like she has. She hopes the community can reach out to the youth to change their mindset and prevent violence.

“At the end of the day, (gun violence) not only hurts the people who have to mourn loss, it destroys the person who’s actually using the gun,” Grimmett said.

