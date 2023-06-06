The Coffee County Republican Club will meet on June 10 at 8:30 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club. The program will be a review of the recent legislative session and a preview of the 2024 election cycle, to include offices up for election, the Coffee County Republican Headquarters and important dates.

An optional $9 breakfast buffet will be offered. Everyone is invited, but RSVP’s are needed to ensure enough food and seating.

Contact CCRC Secretary Johnna Roberts no later than Thursday if you plan to attend and if you will be eating. For more information, please contact Ed Foy at (334) 494-4663.