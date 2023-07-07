The economic horizon is opening up for Gen Z as new studies from the Economic Policy Institute indicate that the generation right behind Baby Boomers in terms of housing and jobs markets.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI)—a financial think tank— put out a new study in May that puts unemployment numbers among young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 at 7.5%. Gen Z is now doing better than both Millennials and Gen X did at their age as they step out of college and into the workforce.

That is the lowest unemployment rate young people have faced since 1953, according to EPI. In other words, Gen Z is walking into a job market not seen since before the Baby Boomers began entering the work force.

The 7.5% number is also a massive decrease in unemployment from three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the work force.

An Oct 2020 study from EPI put the overall unemployment rate for workers ages 16–24 at 24.4% in spring of that year. Young adults, who mostly worked in the hospitality and leisure industries, suddenly found themselves out of work as "non-essential jobs" got canceled.

But as we've largely stepped beyond masks, needles, and shutdowns into an even newer "new normal," circumstances have taken a positive direction for young workers looking at a stronger market.

As with the EPI job market study, Seattle based real estate brokerage firm, Redfin, released a study in June that put Gen Z just under Baby Boomers in terms of owning first time homes.

While this is in part due to Gen Zers being savvy enough to take advantage of low housing rates during the pandemic, it still puts them ahead of both Millennials and Gen Xers who bought first time houses at the same age.

According to the Redfin study, 30% of 25-year olds owned their home in 2022. For comparison, 27% of Gen X were homeowners at the same age. The Millennials were at 28%. Gen Z was slightly behind the Baby Boomers who tracked at 32% home ownership when they were the same age.

Ok, Boomer, indeed.

Students remain optimistic about job prospects

Marianne McCarley, the assistant director of career coaching and programs at the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University has been helping young grads prepare to take advantage of the new jobs and housing market. Her office had 1,100 visits from students during the spring 2023 semester alone.

"Many of our students are looking at the job market in an optimistic way," McCarley said. "They're still seeing multiple job offers upon graduation. A lot of these students are weighing the pros and cons for different locations."

McCarley said that close to 100% of students who come through the Harbert College of Business already have employment lined up when they graduate. She said a lot of it goes back to internships and students learning to be professional before graduation.

"There is a general since of optimism when you see the number of students who are engaging with employers, coming to our career fairs, and looking at the types of opportunities they're receiving well before graduation," McCarley said.

D.J., 21, is a rising senior at Auburn majoring in business analytics at the Harbert College of Business. He said he is confident he'll be able to land a job in his field. He is currently looking at the Huntsville area and potential jobs with the federal government at Red Stone Arsenal.

"I've enjoyed my college years but I'm also ready and excited to move on to the next chapter in my life, whatever that may look like." D.J. said. "I'm very confident that my skill set, my major— whatever the case may be— is going to be very in demand."

Of course that optimism isn't just limited to the school of business. Students in other fields feel good about their odds of employment after graduation as well.

Josie, 21, is a Fitness Performance and Health major at Auburn, is also entering her senior year. She said she believes finding a job is directly connected to how much work she is willing to put in. She said she currently works for the university's intramural sports program.

"I think I'll be able to find a job relatively easily," Josie said. "I think the job market right now is relatively open for a lot of majors and I do think that a big part of it is just if you're willing to look and what you're willing to do."

Students still concerned about housing

A positive outlook on jobs doesn't necessarily translate to a positive outlook on housing in students minds though. McCarley said students negative are anxious about housing in part because of the markets they're looking at. She lists larger cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas as top destination markets students want to land jobs and homes in.

A caveat to the Redfin study added that most Gen Z homeowners are in more affordable parts of the country, i.e. not necessarily Atlanta, Charlotte, or Dallas. Which means despite the strong jobs market, students are facing tough choices on balancing first time careers and homes.

"The areas that our students want to live in are highly desirable places and the housing market has ballooned the past few years," McCarley said. "It is something that's on student's minds."

D.J. confirms his own fears of housing as he looks at moving to Huntsville, a prime area for growth right now. He feels housing in the area might be too expensive for him to begin with.

"I'll probably end up either renting or maybe living with my parents for a month or two, get a little money and then maybe have enough to get a down payment for a house," he said.

Josie has thought about house markets as well and thinks larger cities would be more taxing to try and find housing in than a smaller metro like Auburn.

"I think buying a house is probably out of the question for a while," she said. "I'd hope by the age of 30 I'd be able to have a home."