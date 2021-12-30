2021 Top 10 and a little bit more

As expected, the moment’s arrived to quote what the monkey said when he got his tail off-lopped, “It won’t be long now.”

Won’t be long before 2021 settles into “Sports Memories.”

Here, in the always-popular, easy-to-regurgitate RANDOM order, are 10(?) of 2021’s doings, starting with the year’s BIGGEST sporting story:

1. Atlanta Braves are World Champions! Creatures who don’t follow Braves baseball may believe that more than those of us who realize Atlanta’s won 16 National League East titles and two Series since 1995, sans Chief Noc-a-Homa.

2. The defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide remains in the hunt for the 2021 title this morning. Alabama’s won at least 10 games in 14 consecutive seasons, 2008-21.