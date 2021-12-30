2021 Top 10 and a little bit more

As expected, the moment’s arrived to quote what the monkey said when he got his tail off-lopped, “It won’t be long now.”
Won’t be long before 2021 settles into “Sports Memories.”
Here, in the always-popular, easy-to-regurgitate RANDOM order, are 10(?) of 2021’s doings, starting with the year’s BIGGEST sporting story:
1. Atlanta Braves are World Champions! Creatures who don’t follow Braves baseball may believe that more than those of us who realize Atlanta’s won 16 National League East titles and two Series since 1995, sans Chief Noc-a-Homa.
2. The defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide remains in the hunt for the 2021 title this morning. Alabama’s won at least 10 games in 14 consecutive seasons, 2008-21.
3. The path to their first 7A State Football Championship toughened for Enterprise High School’s Wildcats. Long-time EHS fans can’t be excited with Alabama High School Athletic Association’s revamped 7A Region 2 now including Auburn, Central/Phenix City, (New)Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Robert E. Lee, Opelika, Prattville and Smiths Station. Historically, playing the two newcomers, Enterprise is 10-9-0 against Lee, but 6-15-0 vs. Opelika … totaling 83-100-1 against the region.
4. Enterprise will soon announce its 22nd head football coach, plus unspecified new assistants. Hopefully, the newcomers will eliminate the senseless, unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties that’ve been embarrassingly too common.
5. While final plans aren’t known in the House of Adams, it’s likely Houston County’s Farm Center will be razed. Inside that venue, Baby Boomers beheld countless wrestling matches and enjoyed performances by Roy Orbison, Gene Pitney, The Tams, Marty Robbins and Enterprise’s Hershel Crutchfield and The Uniques, among various stars.
6. Gil “The Miracle Worker” Hodges, Jim “Kitty” Kaat, Pedro Oliva Lopez Hernandes Javique, aka “Tony O” Oliva, Bud Fowler (nee John W. Jackson Jr.), Saturnino Orestes Armas “Minnie” Minoso, “The Cuban Comet,” and John “Buck” O’Neil, were voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In a lengthy conversation inside St. Petersburg, Florida’s Al Lang Stadium in March 1984, Buck, citing his then-55-year career in Organized Baseball, told your scribe, “If you ain’t got pitchin’, you ain’t got nothin’!”
Buck (1911-2006), called “Nancy” by Mobile’s Satchel Paige, might not believe today’s miraculous No. 1 story above, but would realize having two nicknames may have worked toward his HoF enshrinement.
7. Richard “The King” Petty sold his majority ownership of Richard Petty Motorsports. This ’un hurts too much for comments from this veteran NASCAR fan.
8. Former Alabama track star/two-time Olympian Emmit King (62) died in a Birmingham shootout; and one-time University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. (23) was shot and killed by his father in Jacksonville, Florida. What is there to say?
9. Texas Tech’s radio football announcers were suspended for criticizing officials and Colorado State coach Steve Addazio was ejected from a game. In today’s sports world(s), announcers/players get penalized/ejected/fined, coaches/managers get fired, but game officials get paid … regardless.
10. John Madden (85) died; O.J.’s out of prison; Tiger’s back on tour; and Ed Orgeron, Dan Mullen, Chip Lindsey, Justin Fuente, Jimmy Lake, Butch Davis, Walt Bell, Tim Arth, Matt Wells, Nick Rolovich, Chad Lunsford, Clay Helton, Manny Diaz, et al, got fired, while Gary Patterson and Randy Edsall retired as college football coaches.
Hmmm.
Some guys’ll do anything to get their names mentioned here on New Year’s Eve …