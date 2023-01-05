 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accident causes Coffee County road closure

A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred at 1:41 p.m. Thursday has caused a road closure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Alabama Highway 87 near the 45-mile marker in Coffee County is closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is currently on scene, as are troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, investigating and monitoring the situation, and will provide updates accordingly.

