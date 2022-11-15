ADVA supports Operation Iron Ruck

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) will welcome student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University involved in Operation Iron Ruck on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. to announce a partnership with the student veteran-led event and gift donations for the ruck march.

The four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Auburn to Tuscaloosa will take place Nov. 23 and 26. The 22-pound rucksacks carried by each participant contain donated items that the students will deliver to the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Mission 22, Tuskegee Veteran’s Assisted Living Centers, and Three Hots and a Cot.

A partnership between Operation Iron Ruck, which raises awareness for veteran suicide prevention, and Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, was formed in 2021.

Alabama’s Challenge is comprised of numerous state departments, including ADVA, the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Legislature, the Alabama National Guard, and numerous nonprofits across the State of Alabama.