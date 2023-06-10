The Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) has received $6 million in funding from Gov. Kay Ivey and the state legislature for the Preservation of Alabama’s Significant Sites (PASS) grant program. The program will assist in the preservation and repair of historic sites in Alabama.

Preference will be given to any structure constructed for government or public purposes prior to 1840 that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and that is owned by a local city, town, county government, or non-profit organization, or any structure built before 1965 that is eligible for or listed in the National Register of Historic Places and significantly contributed to the Civil Rights Movement.

Local and county governments, as well as non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the PASS program. Sites receiving grant funds from the National Park Service or receiving state or federal historic tax credits are not eligible for funding. In addition, there is no maximum grant amount and funds will be given to “brick and mortar” projects for the physical preservation of historic sites.

“These funds will open up new opportunities for historic places prior to 1840 with Civil Rights history to be restored and renewed for future generations,” said Alabama Historical Commission Chairman Dr. James Day. “Thanks to the legislature and their dedication, the Alabama Historical Commission is able to continue preserving and maintaining the elements of our state’s past.”

“AHC thanks Gov. Kay Ivey and the state legislature for this new grant program that serves as an additional avenue for local governments and non-profit organizations to preserve historic places in Fiscal Year 2023,” said Lisa D. Jones, Executive Director of AHC and State Historic Preservation Officer. “The protection and preservation of historic places is central to the mission of the Alabama Historical Commission. This new grant program provides essential assistance for properties prior to 1840 and sites associated with the Civil Rights movement to gain more support and additional funding to protect the places in Alabama that have rich history.”

The application period is June 8 – July 10, 2023. AHC is looking forward to the partnership with Submittable for the application process. To apply for the PASS program, apply here at the AHC Submittable program website.

Located in historic downtown Montgomery at 468 S. Perry Street, the Alabama Historical Commission is the state historic preservation agency for Alabama. The agency was created by an act of the state legislature in 1966 with a mission to protect, preserve and interpret Alabama’s historic places. AHC works to accomplish its mission through two fields of endeavor: Preservation and promotion of state-owned historic sites as public attractions; and statewide programs to assist people, groups, towns, and cities with local preservation activities.

For a complete list of programs and properties owned and operated by the AHC, hours of operation, and admission fees please visit ahc.alabama.gov.