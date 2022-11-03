All About Heart Fundraiser to assist recent fire victims Saturday, Sunday

“Painting with a purpose” is the focus of the “All About Heart” fundraiser at The Warehouse on Main Street in downtown Enterprise Saturday and Sunday.

The “one-of-a-kind community painting event,” is an opportunity for the community to show off their artistic skills in support of those affected by the early morning fire on Main Street Oct. 16 that destroyed four businesses and a residence, said Main Street Enterprise Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Friends of Main Street.

“The fourth quarter holiday season makes up the bulk of our businesses’ yearly profits and now this will not be possible for those affected,” Montgomery said. “The Boll Weevil Monument has stood watch over this historic corner for over 100 years.

“The monument is a reminder of the resiliency and determination of the citizens of Enterprise when faced with adversity,” she said. “Help us continue the tradition of neighbors helping neighbors in the city of Enterprise.”

Wooden cut ornaments and paints will be available at The Warehouse, located at 201 Main Street Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.

“Bring your family and friends to paint wood cutouts together,” Montgomery said. “There is no participation fee but all donations will benefit the Friends of Main Street 2022 Downtown Enterprise Fire Relief Campaign.”

All proceeds of this event and other donations received will be divided evenly between the affected businesses: Coffee Corner, The She Shed, All About Art, Serendipity by Kei, and one residential property.

Those interested in donating may also visit www.givesendgo.com/donatetodowntown.