All In Credit Union is known for its generosity and now All In is adding greater meaning to the phrase “#WeGiveBack.” For the sixth consecutive year, All In will once again provide grants to deserving organizations. This year, the Credit Union has pledged to award grants totaling up to $400,000 to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities.

Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President and CEO, commented, “Throughout our communities, hundreds of charities make a dramatic difference in people’s lives every day. We want to enhance the work of these vital community partners by providing needed funds to organizations whose dreams for growth and expansion exceed their existing capital.”

Michael continued, “The focus and discipline of All In Credit Union has given us an incredible opportunity to share resources that will create a lasting change in our communities. We’re extremely proud of the $800,000 we have awarded to 43 organizations across our footprint during the last six years and know that these grant dollars are making a difference. Working together, we can maximize the positive impact of these organizations that are committed to helping others.”

To be eligible for the grant, non-profit organizations must complete the official grant application available at www.allincu.com/grant. The deadline for submission is July 15. Along with funding, All In Credit Union requests the opportunity to share naming rights for the selected project(s) or program(s). Organizations that qualify must be located in one of the 15 counties served by All In Credit Union. The list of eligible counties and the grant application are included on the website.

Applications and required documents will be reviewed by a committee, with an announcement of the winners to be made by Oct. 31. For more information, email Marketing@allincu.com or call (334) 598-4411 Ext. 1309.

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2.8 billion in assets. They have 31 branches in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi and provide personalized financial solutions to more than 168,000 members worldwide. The organization and its employees are committed to enriching the lives of others by helping them reach their goals and achieve financial success. For more information, visit www.allincu.com.