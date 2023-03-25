American Legion Post 73 has planned a special nighttime Easter Egg Bash of hunting Easter eggs for ages 16 and above to take place from 7-9 p.m. April 2 at 9 County Road 517 in Elba.

Signs will be placed along the route to help drivers with directions. Drive on 84W to New Brockton and turn left at County Road 514. Drive to County Road 517 and turn right. The Easter Egg Bash location is on the right at the Gilded Oaks Barn.

The purpose of the East Egg Bash is to raise money to help pay the estimated cost of $18,600 for installing a new roof on the American Legion Cook-Clements Post 73 building located at 701 Lee St. in Enterprise.

American Legion commander Buddy Keen said that weather damage has deteriorated the structural integrity of the roof. “A new roof is absolutely necessary,“ he added.

According to Max Roberts, committee co-chairman, this Easter egg hunt will be special because it’s the first one to take place in the area.

Additionally, adults find it more interesting and challenging to hunt for eggs after dark rather than during the day, Roberts said.

Participants can bring flashlights or use cell phone flashlights to help them find the Easter eggs.

Roberts said he expects the participants to enjoy the excitement and surprise of finding the most Easter eggs to win attractive and expensive gifts that include a big screen TV, laptop computers, ear buds, waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and other valuable prizes.

Cost for the tickets is only $25 for each participant.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Easter Egg Bash. Also, advance tickets can be purchased online by scanning QR code on Facebook or the flyer.

Each person who purchases a ticket online needs to bring the payment receipt to be admitted as a participant.

Post 73 financially operates from membership dues, personal donations, and community projects such as the Easter Egg Bash.

The ladies in the American Legion Post 73 will help hide the Easter eggs, serve as hostesses, and assist with other volunteering.

The American Legion welcomes veterans, active duty military, and guests for coffee and donut socials every Wednesday from 8:30 until 11 a.m. and for breakfasts prepared by the auxiliary scheduled from 8:30 until 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Current membership in the American Legion Post 73 is about 400 veterans and the auxiliary membership is about 90 ladies.

Keen said that membership for the men and women of American Legion Post 73 has many benefits.

“We support the community by participating in events in and around the Enterprise area,” said Keen. “We serve as an information center for veterans’ benefits and help with Veterans’ Administration claims as well as assisting the well-being and needs of veterans,” Keen added.

Keen commented that Post 73 is glad to sponsor this first-time Easter Egg Bash that is expected to be fun and exciting for the participants as well as for the men and women of American Legion Post 73 who have unselfishly volunteered their time and effort planning for a worthwhile and successful Easter Egg Bash for the community.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans’ service organization. It mentors youth, sponsors wholesome events for the community, and promotes a strong national defense.

For more information, call Max Roberts, (334) 464-1882; or refer to the web at post73.americanlegion@gmail.com; or Facebook Page: American Legion Post 73, Enterprise