Tom Anderson named to supernumerary status by Ivey

An Enterprise man who has served with the 12th Judicial Circuit’s office for two decades was named to supernumerary status by Gov. Kay Ivey Monday.

Tom Anderson said Monday that he received Ivey’s letter stating that he has qualified for supernumerary status, which indicates that he has retired from the full-time post but will continue to work for the DA’s office on a part-time basis.

Anderson was first elected district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Coffee and Pike counties, in 2010. Prior to that, he had served as an assistant district attorney in the circuit for nearly seven years.

Anderson was raised in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Birmingham-Southern College and his law degree from the University Of Alabama School Of Law. He served as president of the Alabama District Attorney’s Association, whose membership includes the district attorneys of all 42 judicial circuits, for the 2018-2019 year.

He was reelected in November for a term, which was set to begin Jan. 17. Ivey will appoint his replacement.