Dr. Jack Anderson was the featured speaker on flags at the recent John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR Chapter.

Anderson has a large collection of flags that he has accumulated over the years and each one has a very interesting story behind its adoption and when it was flown. The flag shown in the photo is the first “Navy Jack Flag” (1775) and was the naval jack of the United States from 1975 to 1976 and again from 2002 to 2019.

It was authorized by the U.S. Navy and was flown from the jackstaff of commissioned vessels of the U.S. Navy while moored pierside or at anchor. Its design consists of a rattlesnake, superimposed across 13 horizontal alternating red and white stripes with the motto “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Some of the other flags shown by Anderson and origins explained by him included the “Benning/Fillimore Flag” (1776), “Flag of the United States” (1777) with 13 stripes and 13 white stars in a blue field; “Bonnie Blue Flag” (1810) Republic of West Florida; “Star Spangled Banner” (1814) with 15 stripes and 15 stars; “23 Star Flag” (1820), which includes Alabama; “Stars and Bars” (1861) flag of the Confederacy; and the current American flag with 50 stars 1959 to present day.

Shown in photo on left is John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.