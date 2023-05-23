An Elba man remains in Coffee County Jail on no bond after being arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy Friday.

Christopher Michael Nelson, 46, of Elba, is expected to have an Anaiah’s Law hearing set for Thursday at the Coffee County Courthouse in Elba before Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson.

The Aniah’s Law amendment to the Constitution of Alabama allows district attorneys to request that bail be denied for persons charged with Class A felonies, giving district attorneys the ability to argue that the defendant is going to be a violent threat to the community.

Nelson, 46, of Elba, has been arrested in connection with a complaint to law officers involving a 16-year-old victim, according to Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd. The incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time, he said.