Anna is SOS Pet of the Week

Anna is SOS Pet of the Week

Anna is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

 COURTESY PHOTO

Anna is the SOS Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. This sweet girl is a busy as bee in the cat rooms. She loves attention and spends her day trying to distract us from our daily cleaning of the cat rooms.

Anna loves human companionship and doesn’t let up until she gets her way. Anna came to us from one of our local pounds that was filling up with strays, and she was in danger of euthanasia due to space.

Anna gets to stay here as long as it takes to find a forever family. Anna is eight months old and gets along great with other cats.

She would make a wonderful first pet for a anyone. Anna is fully vetted, spayed and can be microchipped for only $10.

If you are looking for a affectionate cat, stop by the SOS Animal Shelter on Highway 134 in Enterprise and meet Anna today!

