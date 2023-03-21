The new Main Street Enterprise incubator container has arrived! It isn’t quite ready yet, and we know you have some burning questions. Let’s see if we can help.

Why is it located downtown? - The container was gifted to Main Street Enterprise by Main Street Alabama through a USDA Rural Development grant. The intent is to have entrepreneurs occupy the container to test their small business in the market and eventually find a permanent brick and mortar in the downtown area.

Why is it located at 123 South Main Street?- This location is owned by the city and has served as Enterprise Public Library reserved parking for years. Placing the incubator container on this lot allows for the incubator tenants to have access to a restroom in the library and electrical hook up. Additionally, it saves the city money by not renting out a private property for the incubator container.

- This location also allows for a unique opportunity for the Young Main Street Enterprise Committee, consisting entirely of local volunteers, to create a vibrant shared community space including astroturf, yard games, seating and more. They would like to create a shared courtyard that is great for all citizens and especially fun for Enterprise Public Library programming.

Why is it bright blue?

- The base coat of the container is the same light blue found in the Main Street Enterprise branding color palette. The vibrant color not only fits the branding, but it also will draw attention to the space. Soon, the Young Main Street Enterprise Committee will be beautifying the incubator container with a custom community mural spanning multiple sides.

Is that the permanent position?

- The positioning of the incubator container itself in the lot is still being decided and can always be adjusted.

When will applications open for tenants?

- Applications will be released in April 2023. More information can be found on our website at https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/incubator.