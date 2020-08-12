Applications now being accepted for Head Start and Early Head Start in Quitman County

The Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is accepting applications for the Head Start & Early Head Start Program for Quitman County. The programs are open to children ages 1-3 years old, including children with disabilities.
Documents required to apply include: child’s birth certificate or confirmation of birth; child’s current Immunization Certificate (Form 3231); Social Security cards for all household members; parent’s photo ID; child’s/expectant mother’s health insurance card; proof of family income for past 12 months (W 2, 1040, Pay Stubs, Child Support, TANF, SSI).
To apply, call the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center at (706) 610-4395 to schedule an appointment before going to the service canter which is located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown.
Quitman County Early Education and Family Services include: Head Start Program: child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1; Early Head Start Program: 13 months to 3 years old; Disability and Mental Health Services are available; Medical, Dental, Nutrition and Supportive Services; Family Engagement and Advocacy; Quality Learning to Promote Kindergarten Readiness.
