Applications now being accepted for Head Start and Early Head Start in Quitman County
Applications now being accepted for Head Start and Early Head Start in Quitman County

The Enrichment Services Program, Inc. is accepting applications for the Head Start & Early Head Start Program for Quitman County. The programs are open to children ages 1-3 years old, including children with disabilities.

Documents required to apply include: child’s birth certificate or confirmation of birth; child’s current Immunization Certificate (Form 3231); Social Security cards for all household members; parent’s photo ID; child’s/expectant mother’s health insurance card; proof of family income for past 12 months (W 2, 1040, Pay Stubs, Child Support, TANF, SSI).

To apply, call the Quitman County Neighborhood Service Center at (706) 610-4395 to schedule an appointment before going to the service canter which is located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown.

Quitman County Early Education and Family Services include: Head Start Program: child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1; Early Head Start Program: 13 months to 3 years old; Disability and Mental Health Services are available; Medical, Dental, Nutrition and Supportive Services; Family Engagement and Advocacy; Quality Learning to Promote Kindergarten Readiness.

