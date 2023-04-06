Recognizing how “strong and resilient” military children are, Mayor William E. Cooper Friday proclaimed April as "Month of the Military Child" in Enterprise.

The Department of Defense celebrates military children each April and notes that more than 1.6 million military children face unique challenges and experiences as a result of their parents’ service. “It is important to honor and celebrate our military’s youngest heroes,” Cooper said, surrounded by military children and their parents. “Living in different states, countries and continents, military children face unique challenges that most youth their age do not experience. Through each new step in life, they always remain ready and resilient.”

Cooper also recognized Fort Rucker and the Enterprise community for their support of military children and emphasized the need for ensuring the success of these dependents.

“We are committed to maintaining excellence in schools, youth services and childcare to ensure that families always receive the best programming, no matter where their next adventure takes them,” Cooper said.

The Boll Weevil monument in downtown Enterprise will be lit purple mid-April in honor of the Month of the Military Child. The annual “Purple Up” day is planned for April 19. The Month of the Military Child, part of the legacy of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, was established in 1986.