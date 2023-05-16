Troy University is proud to recognize students who completed the Pathfinder program.

The Pathfinder Program is a collaborative partnership between Career Services and Academic Advising designed to help students feel confident in their major and career path.

Students who complete the program must have taken TROY 1102: Major Exploration and Planning, completed the Focus2 /Career Coach Assessment, and scheduled a meeting with their Pathfinder Advisor and declare their new major.

Local students who completed the program include:

Logan Knowles of Samson;

Kaylee Richardson of Enterprise;

Alisha Scott of Enterprise; and,

Haylee Teague of Enterprise.

