Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Honored are Elizabeth Allen and Laura Torres, both of Daleville, and Nickole Blair of Enterprise.

