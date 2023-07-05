WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army announced today the appointment of Leonel Garciga as its new Chief Information Officer and principal advisor to the Secretary of the Army.

Garciga will spearhead the Army’s technological transformation efforts, ensuring the effective management and utilization of information systems across the organization.

Having led the Army Intelligence Community CIO for four years, Garciga has extensive experience in developing innovative solutions and driving digital advancements will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Army’s capabilities in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Previously, Garciga served as the chief technology officer and senior advisor on technology for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Garciga, a Navy veteran, who graduated from the Naval Nuclear Power School, holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering technology, conducted graduate work in organizational management, and is a certified Information technology security professional.