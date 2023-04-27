The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence welcomed Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Auburn University to the home of Army Aviation at Fort Novosel to learn about the mission and capabilities of the Aviation branch April 14.

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Novosel commander, spoke with the cadets about the purpose of Army aviation during an officer professional development session.

“The number one thing about Army aviation is the sacred trust with the soldier on the ground,” McCurry said.

“When that soldier is on the radio and they call up and they need to know what’s over the next hill, you’re going to go find out and tell them. When they need a little firepower because they’re in trouble, you’re going to maneuver that aircraft and bring that fire to bear for them. When they need to be put in a position of relative advantage against the enemy, you’re going to put them there. And, God forbid, if they’re wounded on the field of battle, you’re going to get them. If that’s what you want to do, then you need to become an Army aviator,” McCurry said.

Being an Aviation officer affords an opportunity to take on a level of responsibly straight out of college that most corporations do not offer, he explained.

“You get a chance as a 22-year-old to commission from college,” he said. “All of your friends are out there looking for a job and telling you how hard it is to find one. You get a paycheck right after college, you come to beautiful (Fort Novosel) here, and you get to learn how to fly the aircraft, and then you go out and you get to lead.”

That includes taking responsibility for the soldiers in their charge, as well as millions of dollars’ worth of materiel, he explained.

McCurry fielded questions from the cadets, and shared advice and experiences including about his own children who serve.

Capt. Fernando Rincon, aviation proponent officer at the Organization and Personnel Force Development directorate, led an Army Aviation branch overview session. Topics included Aviation core competencies and aircraft mission sets, information on qualifications they need to meet, and interview tips.

Rincon also addressed common myths about branching aviation and provided an overview of flight school at Fort Novosel and information about career progression.

Since the fall of 2020, when aviators pin their wings, they are now required to commit to a 10-year additional service requirement, Rincon explained.

Being an aviation officer also means a learning commitment beyond flight school.

“You will study for the rest of your career,” Rincon said to the cadets.

Rincon explained the talent priorities, including being a prudent risk taker, interpersonal skills, spatial intelligence, being innovative and able to multitask.

Rincon’s office manages the eight personnel development management system life cycle functions, monitors experience gaps in the force, and provides recommendations to the commanding general on how to access and retain talent.

The cadet visits are scheduled throughout the year typically by schools that are able to make the day trip to Fort Novosel, and the goal is to increase Aviation branch awareness.

“This is part of the aviation branch awareness and accessions strategy. Part of the strategy is for Army aviation to acquire the most talented and diverse group of officers that we can get for our branch,” Rincon said.

“The way we execute the strategy is we try to go out and create awareness about what we do, opportunities within the branch, and we try to encourage cadets to see themselves as a future flight student and future aviator. We try to give them information, expose them to experiences, role models and equipment,” Rincon said.

Cadets are encouraged to avoid self-eliminating.

“One of the main reasons why people don’t go for aviation is because they have heard myths, or they don’t have the information or someone to tell them what they need to do to be competitive. A big part of this campaign is information and showing them people like them, or that have been in their seat and how they can be successful in the branch,” Rincon said.

“If they don’t think they have a shot in aviation, they’re going to go for that next best branch,” he said.

Rincon said the part of the visit that tends to be a cadet favorite and makes the most lasting impression is the touchpoint with the actual aircraft, and the time in simulators are a close second. It was no different for the Auburn cadets.

After taking a turn at the controls in the UH-72 flight simulators during a morning session, they were able to close out the day by strapping in for a group orientation flight in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which often sparks that desire to fly, Rincon said.

“Once they get that bug, and it gets a hold of them, they want to do it,” Rincon said.