The “awesome response” of the city’s first responders and the utility company minutes after the Enterprise Country Club clubhouse was hit by storm winds is what Cathy Brown talks about as she walks through the grounds scattered with snapped and uprooted trees and lawn furniture Monday afternoon.

Brown, president of the ECC, was among those walking through the debris caused by the Monday morning storm that peeled the roof from the clubhouse building.

Golf Course Superintendent John Ramsey and his crew were working outside on the grounds when they noticed that the weather was getting blustery, and the sky turned black. “We saw the trees sway really badly and saw debris circling in the air,” he said. “So I got everybody inside my office, and we were in there about three minutes when it started getting calm again. When we walked outside, that’s when we saw all the destruction.”

A wooden board, part of the clubhouse debris, embedded in a tree trunk after piercing it during the high winds. A dinner fork, prongs up, stands straight up in the lawn that it pierced during the storm.

“We’re very, very fortunate because this is a day that the club is closed and the only people who were here were the groundskeepers,” Brown said. “They huddled down in the barn until the storm passed. No one was hurt.

“Everyone has been great to respond with help,” the golf club president said. “The city, the first responders have been awesome.”

Brown said that the club will remain shut down until the building is deemed safe. “It’s safety first and our members will understand that,” she said. “And once we can start the cleanup, our members will be out here helping us. They are a wonderful group of people.”

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown was on site reviewing the damage Monday and said that the National Weather Service will determine the exact cause of the damage that was caused by a tornado, straight line winds, “or a combination of the two.”

“Some of it does look like there was some twisting from that direction,” he said, pointing away from the roof that winds had peeled off the top of the clubhouse. “We did have indication of some 80+ mile per hour straight line winds as the storm came in This was a radar-indicated tornado so we’ll see what the National Weather says. We’ll let the experts look at it.”

The other location reporting storm related damage in Coffee County is southwest of Elba where five or six trees were downed.