Barbour County students earn $1,000 Alfa Foundation Scholarship

Two local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Barbour County recipients are:
• Brooks Weeks of Eufaula is a Eufaula High School graduate and a freshman at Troy University studying pre-medicine.
• Richard Davis Wingate of Eufaula is a Eufaula High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying aerospace engineering.
The scholarships may go toward tuition, fees, books or supplies for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell said he’s proud this scholarship program can help students as they work toward earning degrees at community colleges and universities.
“Education is extremely important for our young people, and graduating with an associate or bachelor’s degree opens so many doors,” Parnell said. “I’m glad the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program can relieve some of the stress related to paying tuition bills.”
The 2020 Alfa Foundation Scholarship recipients represent 43 Alabama counties and 21 institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.
Over seven years, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $650,000 in scholarships to students from 65 counties studying at 36 Alabama universities, colleges and technical schools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!