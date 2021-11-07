Barker, Lambeth Wedding

Miss Ashley Faye Barker and Mr. Darrell Trenton Lambeth were united in marriage at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 9, at six o’clock in the evening. Dr. Kenneth Bush officiated the double ring ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight James Barker. Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Lambeth and Ms. Shannon Baggett Nolen.

The wedding music was provided by Mrs. Ben Mitchell, organist and her grandson, Gray Mitchell, pianist. Ms. Melissa Yadlosky and Mr. Bill Gilmore sang “From the Ground Up” accompanied by Cathy Gilmore, pianist.

Mr. Shannon Lambeth of Fairhope served his son as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Ryder Nolen of Flomaton, brother of the groom, Mr. Michael Lambeth of Monroeville, uncle of the groom, Mr. James Barker of Daphne, brother of the bride, Mr. Jacob Clemmensen of Addison, Texas, Mr. Lane Willis of Daphne, Mr. Dustin Hanks of Pensacola, Florida, Mr. Tony Thompson of McDavid, Florida and Mr. Cody Wells of Loxley. Truett James Barker, nephew of the bride, was the intended ring bearer.