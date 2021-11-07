Barker, Lambeth Wedding

Miss Ashley Faye Barker and Mr. Darrell Trenton Lambeth were united in marriage at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, October 9, at six o’clock in the evening. Dr. Kenneth Bush officiated the double ring ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight James Barker. Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Lambeth and Ms. Shannon Baggett Nolen.
The wedding music was provided by Mrs. Ben Mitchell, organist and her grandson, Gray Mitchell, pianist. Ms. Melissa Yadlosky and Mr. Bill Gilmore sang “From the Ground Up” accompanied by Cathy Gilmore, pianist.
Mr. Shannon Lambeth of Fairhope served his son as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Ryder Nolen of Flomaton, brother of the groom, Mr. Michael Lambeth of Monroeville, uncle of the groom, Mr. James Barker of Daphne, brother of the bride, Mr. Jacob Clemmensen of Addison, Texas, Mr. Lane Willis of Daphne, Mr. Dustin Hanks of Pensacola, Florida, Mr. Tony Thompson of McDavid, Florida and Mr. Cody Wells of Loxley. Truett James Barker, nephew of the bride, was the intended ring bearer.
Miss Sara Gilmore of Birmingham served as maid of honor, Miss Elizabeth Lingo, cousin of the bride, of Atlanta, Georgia served as maid of honor, and Mrs. Brooke Barker of Daphne, sister-in-law of the bride, served as matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Mrs. Allison Freeman of Vestavia Hills, Miss Rena Amar of Destin, Florida, Miss Alyson Childress of Columbiana, Mrs. Britney Bryan of Mobile, Mrs. Brooke Goff of Eufaula, Mrs. Katie Steadham of Eufaula, Miss Chloe Bloom of Pelham, Mrs. Ashtin Barfield of Foley, and Miss Sara Katherine Lambeth, sister of the groom was the junior bridesmaid.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father wearing a crepe sheath, ivory gown with a plunging v-neckline and square back. The train was lined with ivory buttons.
After the ceremony, the bride’s parents entertained with a reception at the Shorter Mansion. The beautiful flowers were provided by The Flower Corner inside Satterwhite’s Furniture. The bride carried a cascading bouquet with a hand sewn bouquet handle wrap, made with the re-embroidered Alencon lace from the bride’s mothers wedding dress by Martha Hurst. The arrangements consisted of garden roses, stock, tulips, freesia, veronica, ranunculus, orchids, Italian ruscus, and silver dollar eucalyptus.
Photography was provided by Anna Findley Photography of Greenville, and videography by Duncan Lindsey Multimedia of Troy. The food was provided by Celebrations by Lisa of Dothan, as were the bride and groom cakes.
Mr. and Mrs. Sam Cobb greeted guests as they arrived at the mansion. Also assisting were Mrs. Kim Rowan, Miss Beth Mott, Mrs. Lindsey Hannahan, Mr. and Mrs. Ang Schramm, Ms. Verna Scroggins, Mrs. Jackie Herring and Mrs. Michelle Skinner.
Following the wedding, the bride and groom enjoyed their honeymoon in Jackson, Wyoming. They will reside in Loxley, Alabama where Mr. Lambeth is an agency manager for Liberty National Insurance, and also an independent claims adjuster. Mrs. Lambeth works for Medline Industries as a post-acute account manager.