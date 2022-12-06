 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matt Barton named as Lisenby Primary School principal in Ozark

Barton named to post with Ozark schools

Matt Barton

 COURTESY PHOTO

Coffee County Schools’ Student Services Supervisor Matt Barton was named Lisenby Primary School principal at a special called meeting of the Ozark Board of Education Monday.

Barton was selected to fill the position vacated by Dawn Zinn who has been named Region 11 coordinator for the Alabama State Department of Education in the office of Mathematics Improvement.

Barton is coming to Ozark from the Coffee County School System where he served most recently as student services supervisor.

Barton’s seven years of elementary administrative experience includes serving as the assistant principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Enterprise and as principal of the Zion Chapel K-12 school.

He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Troy University and has over 14 years of educational experience.

He is married to Jennifer Barton and they have two sons, Grayson and Jaxon. He enjoys fishing, the beach, exercising, and spending time with family, he said.

Lisenby Primary School in Ozark is for Pre-K through second grade. “Matt has served in many roles as a teacher and leader throughout his career,” said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman. “That diversity, along with his administrative experience makes him an ideal fit for LPS at this moment in time.”

