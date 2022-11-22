Beebe named 2022 Republican Women of Coffee County top volunteer

Lisa Beebe has been named the 2022 Republican Women of Coffee County Sue Cobb Volunteer of the Year.

The award was established in 2002 in honor of Sue Cobb, a RWCC past president and recipient of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women Martha Foy Award for Outstanding Republican Woman

"Lisa is a hardworking, selfless go-getter who has been one RWCC’s faithful volunteers," said Johnna Roberts. "She volunteered in almost everything RWCC has accomplished over the last three years.

"She is bold in standing up for liberty and puts her actions behind her beliefs where she firmly stands for God, family and country," Roberts said. "Lisa attended all state and national Republican Women Federation conventions and traveled to Florida with the Mighty Alabama Strike Force to go door-to-door to get out the vote, even with an injured knee.

"When Lisa supports candidates, they have her total support and commitment. She served as our Caring for America Chairman — she was always looking for ways to serve our community," Roberts said.

"One of Lisa's latest contributions to RWCC for the last three years has been her service as recording secretary. She could always be counted on to provide pristine minutes from every luncheon and executive board meeting," Roberts said. "Her minutes have proven invaluable numerous times when it was necessary to recall a discussion or decision."