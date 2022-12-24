 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Big Daddy' donates toys to DHR

'Big Daddy' donates toys to DHR

Helping with the toy collection at “Big Daddy’s” restaurant are, from left, Shelley Terry, Lynn Roberts, Allie Norman, Greg Summerlin, and Madison “Big Daddy” Terry.

 MICHELLE MANN, ENTERPRISE LEDGER

The spirt of Christmas was recently alive at “Big Daddy’s Real Pit Bar B Que” on North Rawls Street in Enterprise as the front entrance room is filled with bicycles, dolls, games, and other new toys that have been donated for children in need in the county.

Madison “Big Daddy” Terry has coordinated the Christmas toy drive at his restaurant for years, he said. The beneficiary is children being served by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources.

Terry credits Phyllis Smith, Zelda Rue, Muriel Goosby, Juanita Goosby, Kairouan Felder, Margie and Roy Matthews, Nancy Johnson-Lucas, Sylvester Sikes, and Byron Washington for their help in the success of the annual project.

Tags

