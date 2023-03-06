The SOS Shelter Pet of the Week is Big Perm, the newest tabby in the cat rooms.

Big Perm came to SOS Animal Shelter a few weeks ago. You are probably asking, “where do y’all come up with these names?” With cats and dogs coming in daily, all the great names have already been taken so we often pull names from our favorite movies, a street the animals were found on, or sometimes we are so busy throughout the day that lunch has slipped our mind, so it will be our favorite food.

Regardless, the most loving thing we can do for any animal is give them a name. Then they are no longer just “a stray”, they are one step closer to being a pet. So, when Big Perm came into SOS we noticed a curl on his ear. That little curl is the only thing small about this boy. When we pulled him out of his carrier, he stretched his paw out and his paw was the size of a baby's hand. As intimidating as his size is, all this boy wants is love.

Big Perm went in last week to finalize vetting and has been trying to find his clique in our cattery, but we know he won’t stay long enough to make lasting relationships before someone adopts him.

If you are the lucky adopter to get this boy, prepare for lots of attention from this big guy. Stop in today to meet Big Perm, the cat with the big personality.

SOS always appreciates donations. These are some of the things we always need. Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand). Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and at our monthly dog washes through the summer.