TROY – The Right Rev. Dr. Glenda S. Curry will provide the keynote address at Troy University’s Spring Commencement on May 12 in Trojan Arena.

Some 872 students, representing 21 U.S. states and eight nations outside the United States, are expected to participate in the commencement exercises, which begin at 10 a.m. Each student is allowed six tickets for guests.

The field includes three receiving the Doctor of Philosophy degree, eight receiving the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and two receiving the Educational Specialist degree.

Curry is the 12th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, and the first female bishop in Alabama. Before moving into full-time ministry, she was president of Troy State University Montgomery, the state’s first female college president at a four-year institution and was instrumental in founding the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.

She began her career as a nurse, a nursing educator and ultimately as dean of the Troy University School of Nursing prior to being named president in 1991. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of South Carolina in 1974, the Master of Science in Nursing Degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University. In 2002, she completed the Master of Divinity degree at the University of the South.

She served as rector of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Leeds from 2002-2004 and at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Homewood from 2004 until her election as bishop in 2020. She was invested as diocesan bishop on Jan. 9, 2021.

She was elected to the board of trustees of the University of the South in December 2022.

Curry is married to Dr. William Curry, a professor of medicine at UAB. Together, they have two adult children.