“I knew my town and I knew that we could make it happen,” said Joel Adams, founder of the three-year-old Daleville Boys & Girls Club at the recent fundraising gala held at the Daleville Culture and Convention Center.

“On the Wings of Change,” was the theme of the fundraisers and that reflects the strides the club has made since its inception, Adams said, credited the support of the board of directors, and local and state elected officials for their support. “Special thanks to Fort Rucker for allowing their soldiers to volunteer their time to help out at the club by painting, fixing railings, and other miscellaneous projects.”

Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton, who serves as Boys & Girls Club Board Vice President, presented city coins to each of the board members in appreciation of their service. Recognized were Adams, president and co-treasurer; Yolanda Austin, treasurer; Allie Coleman, secretary; and board members Jason Johnson, Melinda Achman, and Rachel Horne.

Educating people with “time, talent and treasure” about all that the Daleville Boys & Girls Club has to offer the community is the challenge that keynote speaker Larry Dickens, Unit Director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass in Dothan, gave to those attending the club’s 2023 gala.

Dickens, a graduate of Dothan High School, said he grew up in the Boys & Girls club and credits the club for the success he has had in life. “I was six years old and I walked three miles to the club that taught me and encouraged me so much,” he said.

Dickens called Daleville Boys & Girls Club site director April Spencer “the heart and soul of the club,” and stressed that one of the main things that club members say that they remember about their club experience growing up is the staff. “He believes in this club wholeheartedly,” Dickens said about Adams. “He is the spirit of this club and when he shares his vision, other people see it.”

“We have 47 students registered for the After-School program and we plan to have up to 55 students for the Summer Program,” Stayton said. “Our mission is to guide these children to reach their full potential as adults. We hope that you will consider investing in this mission, as these children might be the ones taking care of us in our old age.”