 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

  • Updated
  • 0

ENTERPRISE — A dead man was found inside a clothing donation bin in Enterprise Monday afternoon.

According to Enterprise Police Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund, at about 1 p.m. Monday, Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street after a report of a possibly dead body located in the clothing donation bin.

Haglund said EPD detectives confirmed that a deceased male was located in the donation bin.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, Haglund said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sliding through the seasons

Sliding through the seasons

Kenneth and April Clayton opened their business, Xtreme Jumps, about six summers ago after they say how much fun and profit could be had in pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert