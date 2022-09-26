Body found in clothing donation bin in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — A dead man was found inside a clothing donation bin in Enterprise Monday afternoon.

According to Enterprise Police Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund, at about 1 p.m. Monday, Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street after a report of a possibly dead body located in the clothing donation bin.

Haglund said EPD detectives confirmed that a deceased male was located in the donation bin.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time, Haglund said.