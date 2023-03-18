The community will have the opportunity to have their work on display at Enterprise City Hall if selected as a winner of the upcoming Boll Weevil Community Art Show and Competition, to be held in conjunction with the Boll Weevil Block Party in downtown Enterprise on May 5 from 3 to 8 p.m.

“We know our community is full of creativity and we want anyone who is interested to showcase their talents in creating a boll weevil,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Whether you like to paint, sculpt, draw, write poetry, or have another medium in mind, we encourage artists to go all out in this competition.”

Montgomery said a winner will be chosen in two categories -- 15 and under and 16 and older. The winner in each category will receive the Unbollweevible Award and their piece will be on display at Enterprise City Hall for the months of June and July.

Participants will be required to pay a $15 entry fee when they complete the application online. Tickets will be sold to the community to vote for their favorite art piece during the Boll Weevil block party. Proceeds earned will go to Main Street Enterprise to use for downtown beautification.

For more information, or to register for the contest, visit: https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/2023artshow .