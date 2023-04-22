The City of Enterprise will host a Boll Weevil Block Party downtown on May 5 from 3 to 8 p.m., featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and local shopping. WTVY will simultaneously host a live-on-location television broadcast in downtown as part of its ‘Hometown Tour’ series.

“We are thrilled WTVY chose to return to Enterprise to highlight all that’s happening in our community,” Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer said. “We truly are the City of Progress. We’ve got several construction projects in the works, new businesses and restaurants, and plenty of family-friendly fun. There is something for everyone and we hope this broadcast and Block Party will reinforce why people should Visit Enterprise.”

As part of the Block Party, Main Street Enterprise is hosting a Boll Weevil Community Art Show and Competition. “We are looking for everyone to show us their creativity when it comes to the boll weevil—whether you’re an up and coming artist or you have been painting the pest since it came to town in the early 1900s, we want you to participate,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “All art forms will be accepted: songs, books, paintings or sculptures, or some other medium, we are looking forward to seeing what our community comes up with.”

All participants must register and pay the $15 entry fee by May 1. The winning piece for each category (Ages 8-15 and Ages 16+) will receive the ‘Unbollweevible Award’ and the work will be on display at Enterprise City Hall during June and July.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Main Street Enterprise to use for downtown beautification projects. For more information, or to register for the contest, visit: https://www.enterprisedowntown.com/2023artshow