The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has announced new operating hours beginning Sunday, March 12, according to William Holman, Executive Director. “Our summer hours will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays through Sundays until Nov. 5. At the end of Daylight Savings Time in November, our hours will go back to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.,” Holman said.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is a 46-acre garden that contains over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, herb garden, meditation garden, azalea garden, Asian garden, tropical house, camellia garden, demonstration flower and vegetable garden, Butterfly House, and more.

The Butterfly House opens April 1 and will close Oct. 1. Other features include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and both large and small spaces for rental. The garden’s primary structure is the 8,000 square-foot Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

Admission to the gardens is $5 for visitors age 16 and older, with free admission to garden members and visitors age 15 or younger. Garden memberships provide free admission to the garden for 12 months, free admission to the Butterfly House during its operating season April through October, and free admission to over 300 other public gardens across the U.S. Memberships are available at the door, or online by visiting the garden’s website at www.dabg.com.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open seven days a week. For more information, please contact the garden office at (334) 793-3224.