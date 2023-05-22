As a tribute to our military, the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer free admission to the garden grounds to active, retired, or former military personnel and their immediate families on Memorial Day May 29.

Regular daily admission to the 46-acre garden is $5 for adults aged 16 and above and is free to visitors aged 15 and below and garden members. Military visitors must present a valid military ID.

“The garden is a great place to visit this month with so many flowers in bloom, and this is our way of thanking and remembering those who currently wear or have worn a uniform by inviting them to visit DABG as our guests”, stated William Holman, Executive Director.

The garden’s new “Wings of Wonder” Butterfly House will be open on Memorial Day for visitors who want to experience walking among 500 native butterflies. Visitors with a sharp eye will witness the entire butterfly life cycle of mating, laying eggs, caterpillars moving about, the formation of a chrysalis and the mature butterflies visiting the flowers to drink nectar. Admission to “Wings of Wonder” is only $3 per person and the timed tickets are available at the admission desk. The butterfly house is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, herb garden, demonstration garden and more. Other features of the 46-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and the 8,000 square-foot Ralph & Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, please contact the office (334)793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com