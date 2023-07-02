The Daleville Senior Citizen Center was the recent recipient of the generosity of the youth attending the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville. The club members made a $200 donation to the senior adults, proceeds from their Bee the Boss Program, which is sponsored by All In Credit Union.

According to Boys & Girls Club of Daleville Site Manager April Spencer, the credit union is working with the club to teach the youth about running a business.

Each year, at the outset of the program, the fourth through sixth grade members are given a specified amount of money or a “loan” from the credit union to purchase a Boys and Girls Club logo item that they can sell to make money. In addition to learning the basics of the loan process, the students learn how to write a business plan, prepare a budget and marketing plan and how interest is calculated. Once the students complete all the preliminary steps, they began selling the product of their choosing.

“The club members are able to pick a product to brand and sell. They learn what it means to brand a product and how to market it, as well as what a sales pitch is and how to use it,” Spencer said. They also learn to track inventory and keep track of sales. Finally they lean what a profit is and are able to see based on sales and product cost what their profit is.

There is no cost to the boys and girls club for this program sponsored by All In Credit and all proceeds at the completion of the program are provided to the designated organization.

After the club members sold all of their product, which this year was stress balls, they choose what to do with the money, said Spencer. This year they decided to donate $200 to the Daleville Senior Center.

“We are so thankful to the Boys & Girls Club and All In Credit Union for donating to our center,” said Daleville Senior Center Director Laura Leger. “These amazing kiddos earned money from taking part of the All in Credit Union’s Be the Boss entrepreneurial program. Thank you so much for blessing our members.”